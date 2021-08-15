Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. is a real estate investment trust that owns and invests in real estate serving the healthcare industry. The trust owns nursing homes, rehabilitation centers, assisted living facilities, and independent living centers. It leases properties to tenants and operators throughout the United States. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. is based in Irvine, California. “

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SBRA. BMO Capital Markets raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. TheStreet downgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.88.

NASDAQ SBRA opened at $16.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.71 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.02. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 1-year low of $12.86 and a 1-year high of $19.01.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.98). Sabra Health Care REIT had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 4.01%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sabra Health Care REIT will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.97%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 3.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,868,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $616,403,000 after buying an additional 1,003,809 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 2.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,079,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $565,641,000 after buying an additional 637,071 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 11.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,905,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $253,072,000 after buying an additional 1,398,831 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 69.0% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 5,268,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,453,000 after buying an additional 2,151,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 0.7% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,981,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,656,000 after buying an additional 35,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in managing and investing in healthcare-related real estate properties. It focuses on the acquisition, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to third party tenants in the healthcare sector. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

