PGGM Investments Sells 245,440 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

PGGM Investments trimmed its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 93.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,886 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 245,440 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 626 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.7% in the first quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 19,429 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 8.0% in the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,913 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.2% in the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,940 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.9% in the second quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 5,275 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 64.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total value of $10,135,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,557,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,390,640.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 63,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.72, for a total transaction of $6,791,207.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 494,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,302,979.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 344,333 shares of company stock worth $30,618,842. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMD stock opened at $110.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.70. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.50 and a 52 week high of $122.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.75. The company has a market cap of $134.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.01.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 39.20%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 99.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (up from $135.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.93.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

