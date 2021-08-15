Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $11.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Paya Holdings Inc. is an integrated payments and commerce solution provider. It serves healthcare, education, non-profit, government, utilities and other B2B goods and services. The company operates principally in Reston, VA, Fort Walton Beach, FL, Dayton, OH and Mt. Vernon, OH. Paya Holdings Inc., formerly known as FinTech Acquisition Corp. III, is headquartered in Atlanta, GA. “

PAYA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist began coverage on Paya in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities began coverage on Paya in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Paya in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Paya in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set an overweight rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Paya in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.67.

Shares of PAYA stock opened at $10.21 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.06. Paya has a 1-year low of $8.99 and a 1-year high of $15.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27 and a beta of 0.06.

Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. On average, research analysts expect that Paya will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PAYA. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Paya in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Paya during the second quarter worth about $71,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Paya during the first quarter worth about $76,000. Financial Architects Inc purchased a new position in Paya during the second quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Paya during the first quarter worth about $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.04% of the company’s stock.

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. It processes payments through credit and debit card, ACH, and check payment processing solutions.

