PGGM Investments Takes Position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 2,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 153,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,546,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 151,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,328,000 after acquiring an additional 33,349 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,922,000 after acquiring an additional 15,916 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 443.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 467,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,329,000 after acquiring an additional 381,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 22,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BXP opened at $117.91 on Friday. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.69 and a 1 year high of $124.24. The company has a quick ratio of 6.64, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $18.41 billion, a PE ratio of 61.09, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $117.56.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $713.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.17 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 3.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.32%.

In other news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total transaction of $4,602,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,150,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.78, for a total transaction of $573,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $573,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BXP shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 target price on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $109.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $142.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.19.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

