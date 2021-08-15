PGGM Investments Has $193,000 Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

PGGM Investments lowered its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 95.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 221 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,670 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in BlackRock were worth $193,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock in the first quarter worth $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock by 428.6% in the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 37 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock by 60.0% in the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in BlackRock in the second quarter worth $35,000. 74.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $884.50, for a total transaction of $154,787.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $877.24, for a total value of $1,847,467.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:BLK opened at $916.86 on Friday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $531.39 and a 1 year high of $922.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.55 billion, a PE ratio of 25.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $880.87.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The asset manager reported $10.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.33 by $0.70. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 30.39%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a $4.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 48.85%.

BLK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Argus boosted their target price on BlackRock from $950.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on BlackRock from $944.00 to $1,017.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. UBS Group boosted their target price on BlackRock from $890.00 to $984.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on BlackRock from $1,018.00 to $1,001.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $943.17.

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

