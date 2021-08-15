PGGM Investments Purchases Shares of 679 Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

PGGM Investments bought a new position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 679 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ULTA. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $371.85 on Friday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $200.50 and a 52-week high of $374.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $342.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.29, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.70.
In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 4,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,625,700.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,265 shares in the company, valued at $3,431,589.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael R. Macdonald sold 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.04, for a total transaction of $1,995,228.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 92,821 shares of company stock valued at $30,405,297. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $365.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $357.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $353.62.
Ulta Beauty Profile
Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.
