PGGM Investments Purchases Shares of 679 Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

PGGM Investments bought a new position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 679 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ULTA. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $371.85 on Friday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $200.50 and a 52-week high of $374.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $342.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.29, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.70.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $2.18. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.39) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 12.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 4,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,625,700.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,265 shares in the company, valued at $3,431,589.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael R. Macdonald sold 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.04, for a total transaction of $1,995,228.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 92,821 shares of company stock valued at $30,405,297. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $365.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $357.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $353.62.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

