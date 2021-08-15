PGGM Investments Cuts Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

PGGM Investments lessened its holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 96.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,160 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 35,158 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Aptiv were worth $183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in APTV. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aptiv in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Aptiv by 39.0% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 260 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Aptiv by 200.0% in the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Aptiv in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Aptiv by 79.2% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv stock opened at $164.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.62 billion, a PE ratio of 45.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 2.11. Aptiv PLC has a fifty-two week low of $82.12 and a fifty-two week high of $170.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $158.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 94.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.10) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP William T. Presley sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.61, for a total value of $638,440.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,248,093.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.41, for a total transaction of $917,700.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,660 shares of company stock worth $2,470,867. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

APTV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on Aptiv from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Aptiv from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Aptiv from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet downgraded Aptiv from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Aptiv presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.94.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

