Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $21.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Luminar Technologies Inc. is an autonomous vehicle sensor and software company. Luminar Technologies, formerly known as Gores Metropoulos Inc., is based in FL, United States. “

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on LAZR. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Luminar Technologies from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a hold rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.90.

NASDAQ:LAZR opened at $17.22 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.45. Luminar Technologies has a one year low of $9.95 and a one year high of $47.80.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). The business had revenue of $5.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.00 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Luminar Technologies will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Matthew Simoncini bought 22,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.00 per share, for a total transaction of $499,994.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Austin Russell sold 10,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $220,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LAZR. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,906,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $246,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Luminar Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,456,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Luminar Technologies by 1,200.0% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 9.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Luminar Technologies

Luminar Technologies, Inc operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger cars and commercial trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries.

