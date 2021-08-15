Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Director Steven Cakebread Sells 2,000 Shares

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Director Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.94, for a total transaction of $403,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Steven Cakebread also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 5th, Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.19, for a total transaction of $418,380.00.

On Thursday, July 29th, Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total transaction of $416,660.00.

On Thursday, July 22nd, Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.20, for a total transaction of $404,400.00.

On Thursday, July 15th, Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.36, for a total transaction of $366,720.00.

On Thursday, July 8th, Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.03, for a total transaction of $372,060.00.

On Thursday, July 1st, Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.44, for a total transaction of $360,880.00.

On Thursday, June 24th, Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.29, for a total transaction of $376,580.00.

On Thursday, June 17th, Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.82, for a total transaction of $341,640.00.

On Thursday, June 10th, Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.13, for a total transaction of $310,260.00.

On Thursday, June 3rd, Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.98, for a total transaction of $297,960.00.

NYSE:BILL opened at $207.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $188.20. The company has a market cap of $19.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -253.48 and a beta of 2.39. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.19 and a 12 month high of $211.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BILL. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Bill.com from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Bill.com from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Bill.com from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $223.00 price target (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.15.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new position in shares of Bill.com during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bill.com by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bill.com by 1,038.1% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bill.com during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bill.com during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

