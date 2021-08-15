Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Raymond James

Raymond James began coverage on shares of Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN) in a report published on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on HLMN. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Hillman Solutions in a report on Friday, August 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Hillman Solutions in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Hillman Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Hillman Solutions in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Hillman Solutions in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.80.

Shares of HLMN stock opened at $13.34 on Thursday. Hillman Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $13.46.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

