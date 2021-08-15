Rain Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Rain Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIN) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.75.

Several analysts recently weighed in on RAIN shares. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Rain Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Rain Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. started coverage on shares of Rain Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rain Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Rain Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Rain Therapeutics alerts:

In other news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 121,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.94 per share, with a total value of $1,944,456.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 269,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.25 per share, with a total value of $4,113,275.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 710,349 shares of company stock valued at $11,044,789.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Rain Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $1,185,000. Lumina Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rain Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $93,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rain Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $1,984,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rain Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $5,661,000. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rain Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $12,432,000.

Shares of NASDAQ RAIN opened at $17.63 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.79. Rain Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $14.08 and a 1 year high of $23.90.

Rain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.11. Research analysts forecast that Rain Therapeutics will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rain Therapeutics Company Profile

Rain Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, engages in developing therapies that target oncogenic drivers in the United States. Its lead product candidate is RAIN-32, a small molecule oral inhibitor of mouse double minute 2, which is oncogenic in various cancers. The company is also developing RAIN-32 that has completed Phase II clinical trial in liposarcoma, Phase I clinical trial in solid tumors, and Phase II clinical trial in intimal sarcoma, as well as RAD52 for tumors, including breast, ovarian, prostate, and other cancers.

Recommended Story: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Rain Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rain Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.