Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.75.

BCEI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Bonanza Creek Energy from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th.

BCEI stock opened at $36.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.50. Bonanza Creek Energy has a one year low of $15.88 and a one year high of $50.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 2.11.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.14). Bonanza Creek Energy had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 3.45%. Research analysts expect that Bonanza Creek Energy will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Bonanza Creek Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.28%.

In related news, CFO Brant Demuth sold 2,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.17, for a total value of $140,222.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,166,349.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Bonanza Creek Energy by 2.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,623 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Bonanza Creek Energy by 4.3% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,746 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in Bonanza Creek Energy by 2.5% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 14,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Bonanza Creek Energy during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Bonanza Creek Energy by 5.0% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,177 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. 72.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bonanza Creek Energy Company Profile

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc engages in the extraction of oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas. It focuses on the Niobrara and Codell formations in the Denver-Julesburg Basin. The company was founded on December 2, 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

