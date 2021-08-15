Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ:CDAK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ:CDAK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Codiak BioSciences Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on development of exosome-based therapeutics for spanning oncology, neuro-oncology, neurology, neuromuscular disease and infectious disease. Codiak BioSciences Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

Separately, William Blair reissued a buy rating on shares of Codiak BioSciences in a report on Friday, April 16th.

Shares of CDAK opened at $20.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 5.70 and a quick ratio of 5.70. Codiak BioSciences has a 12-month low of $7.90 and a 12-month high of $37.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $449.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.30.

Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ:CDAK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.01). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Codiak BioSciences will post -3.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDAK. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in Codiak BioSciences in the first quarter valued at about $12,774,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its position in Codiak BioSciences by 194.1% in the second quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 980,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,163,000 after buying an additional 646,861 shares during the last quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Codiak BioSciences in the first quarter valued at about $8,224,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Codiak BioSciences by 101.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 884,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,385,000 after buying an additional 445,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boxer Capital LLC lifted its position in Codiak BioSciences by 70.9% in the first quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 1,030,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,533,000 after buying an additional 427,415 shares during the last quarter. 56.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Codiak BioSciences

Codiak BioSciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing exosome-based therapeutics for the treatment of oncology, neuro-oncology, neurology, neuromuscular diseases, infectious diseases, and other diseases. Its lead product candidates are exoSTING and exoIL-12, an exosome therapeutic candidates, for the treatment of various solid tumors.

