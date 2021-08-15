Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $54.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Liberty Media Corporation owns interests in a broad range of media, communications and entertainment businesses through their operating subsidiaries and investments in various publicly-traded companies. The company broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, as well as infotainment services on a subscription fee basis through its satellite radio systems; provides next-generation connected vehicle applications and services; streams music and non-music channels over the Internet; sells satellite and Internet radios to consumers through Website and retailers; and offers other ancillary services, such as weather, traffic, data, and Backseat television services. Liberty Media Corporation is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Formula One Group in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Formula One Group from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Formula One Group from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $48.17.

Formula One Group stock opened at $48.78 on Thursday. Formula One Group has a 52 week low of $33.74 and a 52 week high of $50.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a PE ratio of -256.74 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.39.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.62. Formula One Group had a negative return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 2.50%. The business had revenue of $501.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.68 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Formula One Group will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Formula One Group by 0.9% in the first quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 3,107,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,516,000 after buying an additional 28,012 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Formula One Group by 5.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,694,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,713,000 after purchasing an additional 134,047 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Formula One Group by 5.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,034,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,056,000 after purchasing an additional 112,011 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Formula One Group by 35.6% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 972,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,082,000 after purchasing an additional 255,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Formula One Group by 15.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 178,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,725,000 after purchasing an additional 23,243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

