DCC (OTCMKTS:DCCPF) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DCC (OTCMKTS:DCCPF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DCC Public Limited Company provides sales, marketing, distribution and business support services. It serves energy, IT and entertainment products, healthcare, environmental services, food and beverage sectors. DCC Public Limited Company is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland. “

DCCPF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of DCC in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of DCC in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $95.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DCCPF opened at $84.96 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $84.93. DCC has a fifty-two week low of $67.00 and a fifty-two week high of $91.85. The company has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 1.12.

DCC Company Profile

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company's DCC LPG segment sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), refrigerants, and natural gas. This segment serves approximately 0.9 million customers. Its DCC Retail & Oil segment markets, sells, and retails transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services; operates retail petrol stations; resells fuel cards; distributes oil; and provides inbound logistics, storage and filling, and outbound logistics services.

