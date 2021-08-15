Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) CFO Sells $470,050.00 in Stock

Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) CFO Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.15, for a total value of $470,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Ned D. Segal also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Twitter alerts:

On Tuesday, July 13th, Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of Twitter stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $486,570.00.

On Tuesday, June 8th, Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of Twitter stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.84, for a total value of $418,880.00.

Shares of NYSE TWTR opened at $64.82 on Friday. Twitter, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.27 and a fifty-two week high of $80.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.49. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $51.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.92 and a beta of 0.77.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Twitter had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 8.64%. Twitter’s quarterly revenue was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.39) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. MKM Partners reduced their target price on Twitter from $95.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Vertical Research upgraded Twitter to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Twitter from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Twitter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Twitter from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Twitter has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.29.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TWTR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Twitter by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,255,228 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $122,125,000 after acquiring an additional 28,460 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Twitter by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 6,373 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twitter in the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. Menlo Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Twitter by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Menlo Advisors LLC now owns 103,030 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $6,555,000 after acquiring an additional 5,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 290,438 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $18,481,000 after purchasing an additional 8,187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

Further Reading: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.