Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) CFO Sells $470,050.00 in Stock

Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) CFO Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.15, for a total value of $470,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Ned D. Segal also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, July 13th, Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of Twitter stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $486,570.00.
- On Tuesday, June 8th, Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of Twitter stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.84, for a total value of $418,880.00.
Shares of NYSE TWTR opened at $64.82 on Friday. Twitter, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.27 and a fifty-two week high of $80.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.49. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $51.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.92 and a beta of 0.77.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. MKM Partners reduced their target price on Twitter from $95.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Vertical Research upgraded Twitter to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Twitter from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Twitter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Twitter from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Twitter has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.29.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TWTR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Twitter by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,255,228 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $122,125,000 after acquiring an additional 28,460 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Twitter by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 6,373 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twitter in the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. Menlo Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Twitter by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Menlo Advisors LLC now owns 103,030 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $6,555,000 after acquiring an additional 5,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 290,438 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $18,481,000 after purchasing an additional 8,187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.21% of the company’s stock.
About Twitter
Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.
Further Reading: How do analysts define an oversold condition?
Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.