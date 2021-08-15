Proximus (OTCMKTS:BGAOY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their underweight rating on shares of Proximus (OTCMKTS:BGAOY) in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BGAOY. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Proximus in a research report on Wednesday. Oddo Bhf downgraded Proximus from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of Proximus in a report on Friday, June 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Sell.

Get Proximus alerts:

Shares of Proximus stock opened at $4.09 on Wednesday. Proximus has a 1 year low of $3.51 and a 1 year high of $4.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.98.

Proximus PLC provides digital services and communication solutions in Belgium and internationally. It operates through Consumer Business Unit (CBU), Enterprise Business Unit (EBU), Carrier & Wholesale Services (CWS), International Carrier Services (ICS), Customer Unit Operations (CUO), and Other Business Units segments.

Featured Story: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Proximus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proximus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.