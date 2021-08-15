Short Interest in ImmunoCellular Therapeutics, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IMUC) Grows By 110.0%

ImmunoCellular Therapeutics, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IMUC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a growth of 110.0% from the July 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS IMUC opened at $0.57 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.57. ImmunoCellular Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.06 and a 52-week high of $0.98.

About ImmunoCellular Therapeutics

ImmunoCellular Therapeutics, Ltd. is a clinical-stage company, which engages in the development of immune-based therapies for the treatment of cancers. The company’s lead product candidate, ICT-107, is a dendritic cell-based immunotherapy targeting multiple tumor-associated antigens on glioblastoma stem cells.

