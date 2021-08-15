China Finance Online Co. Limited (NASDAQ:JRJC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

China Finance Online Co. Limited (NASDAQ:JRJC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,100 shares, a growth of 107.1% from the July 15th total of 12,600 shares. Approximately 6.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 65,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

JRJC stock opened at $8.06 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.57. The company has a market capitalization of $19.67 million, a P/E ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 1.55. China Finance Online has a 52-week low of $7.11 and a 52-week high of $17.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Get China Finance Online alerts:

China Finance Online (NASDAQ:JRJC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The financial services provider reported ($2.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.75 million for the quarter. China Finance Online had a negative net margin of 26.37% and a negative return on equity of 102.82%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in China Finance Online stock. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of China Finance Online Co. Limited (NASDAQ:JRJC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000. HRT Financial LP owned about 0.56% of China Finance Online as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.28% of the company’s stock.

About China Finance Online

China Finance Online Co, Ltd. is a web-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of online access to securities trading services, wealth management products, investment advisory services, as well as financial database and analytics services to institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services and Hong Kong Brokerage Services.

Featured Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for China Finance Online Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Finance Online and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.