Squarepoint Ops LLC Takes Position in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 882 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Mesa Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 650 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 692 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 851 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC increased its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 900 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 86.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of MLAB stock opened at $278.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 9.43, a quick ratio of 9.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 376.61 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $275.38. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $229.00 and a 1 year high of $307.97.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $37.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.92 million. Mesa Laboratories had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 6.20%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.21%.

In other Mesa Laboratories news, Director David M. Kelly sold 851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.28, for a total transaction of $221,498.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,772 shares in the company, valued at $721,496.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian David Archbold sold 639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.03, for a total transaction of $178,939.17. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,124.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 29,122 shares of company stock valued at $7,635,775. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mesa Laboratories Company Profile

Mesa Laboratories, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of instruments and disposable products utilized in healthcare, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical device, and petrochemical industries. It operates through the following segments: Sterilization and Disinfection Control, Instruments, Continuous Monitoring, and Biopharmaceutical Development.

