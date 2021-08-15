Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 8,464 Shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS)

Squarepoint Ops LLC trimmed its holdings in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) by 60.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,464 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in GMS were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of GMS by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,951,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,213,000 after acquiring an additional 431,408 shares during the last quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of GMS by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 4,548,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,920,000 after acquiring an additional 581,851 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of GMS by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,568,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,715,000 after acquiring an additional 338,959 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in GMS by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,473,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,530,000 after buying an additional 19,167 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in GMS by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,112,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,435,000 after buying an additional 15,354 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GMS stock opened at $50.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.96. GMS Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.41 and a 12 month high of $53.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.46.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $932.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $862.04 million. GMS had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 3.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that GMS Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

GMS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stephens upgraded GMS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $43.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird upgraded GMS from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Truist Securities increased their price target on GMS from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded GMS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded GMS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.63.

In other GMS news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 15,229 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.16 per share, with a total value of $733,428.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John C. Turner, Jr. sold 3,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.78, for a total value of $163,527.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GMS, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems and complementary interior construction products. It operates through the following segments: Geographic Divisions, Other, and Corporate. The firm offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

