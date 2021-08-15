Squarepoint Ops LLC Acquires Shares of 8,192 Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 8,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WRI. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Weingarten Realty Investors during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Weingarten Realty Investors during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in Weingarten Realty Investors by 164.5% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co acquired a new stake in Weingarten Realty Investors during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new stake in Weingarten Realty Investors during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Weingarten Realty Investors stock opened at $31.44 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.57. Weingarten Realty Investors has a 1-year low of $15.24 and a 1-year high of $34.24.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.32). Weingarten Realty Investors had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. Equities research analysts predict that Weingarten Realty Investors will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th were paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 27th. Weingarten Realty Investors’s payout ratio is currently 55.76%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WRI. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Weingarten Realty Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd. Capital One Financial lowered Weingarten Realty Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Weingarten Realty Investors presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

Weingarten Realty Investors Profile

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At September 30, 2020, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 162 properties which are located in 15 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

