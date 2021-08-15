Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA) Short Interest Up 170.5% in July

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,490,000 shares, an increase of 170.5% from the July 15th total of 1,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,530,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of ALNA opened at $0.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.11 million, a PE ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a current ratio of 5.71, a quick ratio of 5.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Allena Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $2.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.11.

Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Allena Pharmaceuticals will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALNA. Harbor Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Allena Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $28,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals by 15.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 189,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 25,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals by 178.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 256,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 164,371 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

About Allena Pharmaceuticals

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is reloxaliase, an oral enzyme therapeutic that is in phase 3 clinical program for the treatment of hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder commonly associated with kidney stones in adults.

