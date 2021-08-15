Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) Sees Large Volume Increase After Dividend Announcement

Shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday after the company announced a dividend. 31,642 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 620,462 shares.The stock last traded at $154.98 and had previously closed at $155.14.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is currently 19.19%.

FNV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 16th. Industrial Alliance Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$250.00 target price on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Friday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Franco-Nevada presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.67.

The firm has a market cap of $29.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $150.98.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.02. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 54.62% and a return on equity of 12.14%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 17.3% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 2.4% in the first quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 1.3% in the first quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 6,387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 3.8% in the first quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 63.3% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. 65.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile (NYSE:FNV)

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

