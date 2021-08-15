Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $229,000 Position in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lowered its stake in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) by 35.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,065 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,156 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Installed Building Products were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,799,360 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $421,273,000 after purchasing an additional 136,321 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in Installed Building Products by 1.7% in the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,985,241 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $220,124,000 after acquiring an additional 33,480 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Installed Building Products by 18.4% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,012,029 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $112,213,000 after acquiring an additional 156,977 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Installed Building Products by 13.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 789,057 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,491,000 after acquiring an additional 96,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Installed Building Products by 497.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 373,829 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,450,000 after acquiring an additional 311,261 shares during the last quarter. 67.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE IBP opened at $123.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 33.12 and a beta of 1.82. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.18 and a twelve month high of $140.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $117.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.18. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 44.14%. As a group, analysts forecast that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.65%.

In other Installed Building Products news, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 91,828 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.32, for a total value of $11,507,884.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,349,247.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 40,000 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total transaction of $4,566,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130,460 shares in the company, valued at $14,893,313.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 275,240 shares of company stock worth $33,552,627 over the last ninety days. 20.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IBP. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Installed Building Products in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $130.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.09.

About Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

