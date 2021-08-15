Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $210,000 Stock Holdings in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Squarepoint Ops LLC decreased its holdings in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 92.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,202 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BC. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Brunswick in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in Brunswick in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Brunswick in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in Brunswick in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in Brunswick by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BC shares. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Brunswick from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Brunswick from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Brunswick from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Brunswick from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brunswick currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.20.

NYSE:BC opened at $105.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $98.86. Brunswick Co. has a 12 month low of $56.50 and a 12 month high of $117.62.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.37. Brunswick had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 38.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brunswick Co. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is 26.43%.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

