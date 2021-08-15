Genetron Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GTH) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Genetron Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GTH) by 17.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,212 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Genetron were worth $1,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Genetron by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,993,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,790,000 after acquiring an additional 223,352 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Genetron during the 1st quarter worth about $39,018,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Genetron by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 697,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,958,000 after acquiring an additional 276,571 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG boosted its position in shares of Genetron by 261.5% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 632,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,565,000 after acquiring an additional 457,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Indus Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Genetron by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Indus Capital Partners LLC now owns 326,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,008,000 after acquiring an additional 148,400 shares in the last quarter. 20.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:GTH opened at $13.90 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 0.66. Genetron Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $9.03 and a 1 year high of $31.54.

Genetron (NASDAQ:GTH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $14.05 million for the quarter. Genetron had a negative return on equity of 16.41% and a negative net margin of 666.57%.

Genetron Company Profile

Genetron Holdings Limited, a precision oncology company, engages in the cancer molecular profiling, and harnessing technologies in molecular biology and data science for cancer treatment. The company offers diagnosis and monitoring services, and early liver cancer screening services through laboratory developed tests services, such as HCCscreen, a proprietary assay for the early screening of hepatocellular carcinoma.

