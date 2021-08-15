William P. Murnane Sells 33,533 Shares of Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY) Stock

Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY) CEO William P. Murnane sold 33,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total value of $840,336.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Lazydays stock opened at $23.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.47 million, a PE ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.55. Lazydays Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $10.46 and a one year high of $25.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.28.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LAZY. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Lazydays during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lazydays during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Lazydays during the first quarter valued at $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lazydays during the second quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Lazydays by 4,493.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 4,853 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist assumed coverage on Lazydays in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lazydays from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on Lazydays in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company.

Lazydays Holdings, Inc operates recreation vehicle (RV) dealerships under the Lazydays name in the United States. It provides RV sales, RV parts and services, after-market parts and accessories, and RV camping facilities. The company offers various new and used RVs; onsite general RV maintenance and repair services; and collision repair services, as well as sells and installs various parts and accessories, such as tow hitches, satellite dishes, and suspension systems.

