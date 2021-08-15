Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) Shares Gap Up to $24.15

Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $24.15, but opened at $24.99. Grupo Simec shares last traded at $25.99, with a volume of 300 shares trading hands.

Separately, Scotiabank cut shares of Grupo Simec from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.64.

Grupo SIMEC SAB de CV engages in the manufacture, processing and distribution of steel and structural steel products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico, U.S., and Brazil. The Mexico segment represents the results of the operations in Mexico, including plants in Mexicali, Guadalajara, Tlaxcala, and San Luis Potosi.

