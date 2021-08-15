Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) PT Raised to $20.00 at Oppenheimer

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Oppenheimer from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price target indicates a potential upside of 44.72% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Rush Street Interactive from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Benchmark boosted their target price on Rush Street Interactive from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Rush Street Interactive from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rush Street Interactive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on Rush Street Interactive in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.57.

Get Rush Street Interactive alerts:

NYSE:RSI opened at $13.82 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.86. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion and a PE ratio of -1,382.00. Rush Street Interactive has a 1 year low of $9.47 and a 1 year high of $26.55.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. On average, research analysts expect that Rush Street Interactive will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Rush Street Interactive news, Director Harry L. You sold 232,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $2,906,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 76.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RSI. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 281.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,803,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,637,000 after buying an additional 2,806,436 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 167.8% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,710,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,627,000 after buying an additional 2,324,850 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 942.3% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,621,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,496,000 after buying an additional 1,465,961 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 70.2% during the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 3,331,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,437,000 after buying an additional 1,374,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,250,000. 17.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rush Street Interactive Company Profile

Featured Story: How big is the FinTech market?

Receive News & Ratings for Rush Street Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Street Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.