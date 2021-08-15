Insider Selling: Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) CEO Sells 342 Shares of Stock

Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,000.00, for a total value of $684,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Julia M. Laulis also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cable One alerts:

On Thursday, July 1st, Julia M. Laulis sold 338 shares of Cable One stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,902.12, for a total value of $642,916.56.

CABO stock opened at $2,039.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 7.16 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,896.35. Cable One, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,674.35 and a twelve month high of $2,326.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.17 and a beta of 0.51.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $16.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.09 by $5.59. Cable One had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 24.48%. The business had revenue of $401.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $10.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cable One, Inc. will post 51.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.48%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James raised their price target on Cable One from $2,025.00 to $2,236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cable One from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities raised their price target on Cable One from $2,100.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Cable One from $2,210.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cable One presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,253.43.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CABO. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cable One by 9.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 689,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,353,000 after buying an additional 60,115 shares during the period. Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC increased its stake in shares of Cable One by 120.4% during the first quarter. Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC now owns 77,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,011,000 after buying an additional 42,425 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Cable One by 4.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 789,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,338,000 after buying an additional 32,217 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA increased its stake in shares of Cable One by 46.9% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 85,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,102,000 after buying an additional 27,375 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Cable One by 31.0% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 100,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,956,000 after buying an additional 23,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

About Cable One

Cable ONE, Inc is a cable and broadband communications provider. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for Cable One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cable One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.