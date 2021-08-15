FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $366.88

Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $366.88 and last traded at $366.07, with a volume of 2804 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $362.78.

Several analysts recently commented on FDS shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $322.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $261.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $276.00 to $274.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $321.13.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $340.91.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The business services provider reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.03). FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.80% and a return on equity of 44.88%. The firm had revenue of $399.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 30.17%.

In related news, EVP Rachel Rebecca Stern sold 6,809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.00, for a total transaction of $2,471,667.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,059,960. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Zimmel sold 4,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.13, for a total transaction of $1,658,248.02. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $691,847. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,424 shares of company stock worth $8,590,964. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FDS. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 177.0% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 224,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,397,000 after buying an additional 143,703 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $36,240,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 258.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 96,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,895,000 after buying an additional 69,857 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 938,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $289,540,000 after buying an additional 53,545 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 3,307.6% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 31,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,578,000 after buying an additional 30,595 shares during the period. 76.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile (NYSE:FDS)

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

Featured Article: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.