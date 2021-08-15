FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $366.88

Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $366.88 and last traded at $366.07, with a volume of 2804 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $362.78.
Several analysts recently commented on FDS shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $322.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $261.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $276.00 to $274.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $321.13.
The stock has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $340.91.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 30.17%.
In related news, EVP Rachel Rebecca Stern sold 6,809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.00, for a total transaction of $2,471,667.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,059,960. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Zimmel sold 4,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.13, for a total transaction of $1,658,248.02. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $691,847. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,424 shares of company stock worth $8,590,964. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FDS. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 177.0% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 224,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,397,000 after buying an additional 143,703 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $36,240,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 258.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 96,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,895,000 after buying an additional 69,857 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 938,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $289,540,000 after buying an additional 53,545 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 3,307.6% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 31,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,578,000 after buying an additional 30,595 shares during the period. 76.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
FactSet Research Systems Company Profile (NYSE:FDS)
FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.
