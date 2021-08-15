Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) Shares Down 5.7%

Shares of Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) dropped 5.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $17.31 and last traded at $17.35. Approximately 14,159 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 756,115 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.40.

HCC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.33.

The stock has a market capitalization of $923.32 million, a P/E ratio of -12.39 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.74.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.41. The company had revenue of $227.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.37 million. Warrior Met Coal had a negative net margin of 8.90% and a negative return on equity of 4.15%. Warrior Met Coal’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. Warrior Met Coal’s payout ratio is currently -29.41%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 2,424.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Warrior Met Coal in the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in Warrior Met Coal in the 2nd quarter worth $193,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 124.4% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 6,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSS LLC IL purchased a new stake in Warrior Met Coal in the 1st quarter worth $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

Warrior Met Coal, Inc engages in the production and export of metallurgical coal. The firm extracts methane gas from the Blue Creek coal seam. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a by-product from coal production. The company was founded on September 3, 2015 and is headquartered in Brookwood, AL.

