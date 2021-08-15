Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) Price Target Lowered to $24.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) had its target price dropped by Credit Suisse Group from $25.00 to $24.00 in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 41.84% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Humanigen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Humanigen in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Humanigen in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Roth Capital decreased their price target on Humanigen from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Humanigen in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Humanigen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.38.

Shares of HGEN stock opened at $16.92 on Friday. Humanigen has a twelve month low of $7.50 and a twelve month high of $29.20. The stock has a market cap of $999.63 million, a PE ratio of -4.46 and a beta of -2.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.34). Analysts forecast that Humanigen will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Dale Chappell sold 109,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.07, for a total transaction of $1,871,674.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward P. Jordan sold 14,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total value of $295,176.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,700 shares in the company, valued at $295,176. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,314,317 shares of company stock worth $42,015,684. 37.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Humanigen by 125.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 175,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,057,000 after purchasing an additional 97,841 shares during the period. Murchinson Ltd. acquired a new stake in Humanigen in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,694,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in Humanigen by 612.1% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 114,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 98,045 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Humanigen in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,066,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Humanigen by 107.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 762,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,247,000 after purchasing an additional 394,927 shares during the period. 38.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Humanigen

Humanigen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of immuno-oncology and immunology monoclonal antibodies in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes human granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of cytokine storm associated with COVID-19; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial as a sequenced therapy in combination with CD19 targeted chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapies to treat patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell lymphoma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

