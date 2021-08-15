Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Trading Up 4.5%

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA)’s share price was up 4.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $33.65 and last traded at $33.65. Approximately 1,975 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 328,597 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.20.

A number of research firms have commented on INTA. Oppenheimer began coverage on Intapp in a report on Sunday, July 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Intapp in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Intapp in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Intapp in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Intapp in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.86 price target on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.49.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTA. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Intapp in the second quarter worth about $47,571,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in Intapp in the second quarter worth about $14,362,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Intapp in the second quarter worth about $13,300,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Intapp in the second quarter worth about $7,000,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Intapp in the second quarter worth about $3,276,000. Institutional investors own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of a professional services firm's client and engagement lifecycle.

