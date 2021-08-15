Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) to Hold

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Viridian Therapeutics Inc. is a biotechnology company advancing new treatments for patients suffering from serious diseases. The company’s program includes VRDN-001, which is in clinical stage. Viridian Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as miRagen Therapeutics Inc., is based in BOULDER, Colo. “

Shares of Viridian Therapeutics stock opened at $11.78 on Friday. Viridian Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $7.08 and a fifty-two week high of $25.67. The stock has a market cap of $99.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.61.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($2.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.36) by ($0.85). On average, equities research analysts expect that Viridian Therapeutics will post -3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRDN. Ally Bridge Group NY LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $11,376,000. Logos Global Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $9,191,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. BVF Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $7,745,000. Finally, Cormorant Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $7,672,000.

Viridian Therapeutics Company Profile

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops treatments for patients suffering from serious diseases. It develops VRDN-001, a humanized monoclonal anti-IGF-1R antibody for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; VRDN-002, a biosuperior IGF-1R antibody; and VRDN-003, an IGF-1R antibody product specifically designed for thyroid eye disease.

