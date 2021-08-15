Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Decreases Stake in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its position in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) by 38.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,193 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Central Garden & Pet were worth $392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,659,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,254,000 after acquiring an additional 59,983 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 75.4% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 349,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,246,000 after acquiring an additional 150,074 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 254,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,777,000 after purchasing an additional 31,915 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 221,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,861,000 after purchasing an additional 11,058 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 190,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,045,000 after purchasing an additional 66,558 shares during the period. 16.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CENT opened at $48.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.61. Central Garden & Pet has a 12-month low of $35.96 and a 12-month high of $62.91.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.38. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 5.19%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

CENT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Argus upgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

In related news, Director John Ranelli sold 2,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total value of $103,946.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John D. Walker III sold 6,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.67, for a total value of $353,473.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 101,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,156,787.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,075 shares of company stock valued at $490,822 in the last 90 days. 10.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. Founded initially as a distribution company, it grew its business through a succession of over 50 acquisitions and created a broad portfolio which allows for economies of scale and market advantages.

