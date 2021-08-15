74,619 Shares in Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) Bought by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 74,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,991,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPF. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC purchased a new position in shares of Central Pacific Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $14,905,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,335,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,636,000 after buying an additional 211,029 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 232.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 158,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,243,000 after buying an additional 111,166 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 70.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 208,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,964,000 after buying an additional 86,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 526,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,054,000 after buying an additional 81,842 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CPF opened at $26.22 on Friday. Central Pacific Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $12.80 and a 52 week high of $28.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $739.93 million, a PE ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.97.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.09. Central Pacific Financial had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 21.60%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Central Pacific Financial Corp. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Central Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

In other Central Pacific Financial news, Director Saedene K. Ota bought 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.59 per share, for a total transaction of $49,662.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,771.81. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Central Pacific Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

Central Pacific Financial Company Profile

Central Pacific Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Central Pacific Bank. It operates through the following segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others. The Banking Operations segment includes construction and real estate development lending, commercial lending, residential mortgage lending and servicing, indirect auto lending, trust services, and retail brokerage services.

