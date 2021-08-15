Millennium Management LLC Acquires Shares of 74,619 Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF)

Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 74,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,991,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPF. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC purchased a new position in shares of Central Pacific Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $14,905,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,335,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,636,000 after acquiring an additional 211,029 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 232.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 158,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,243,000 after acquiring an additional 111,166 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 70.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 208,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,964,000 after acquiring an additional 86,028 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 526,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,054,000 after acquiring an additional 81,842 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Central Pacific Financial alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Central Pacific Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

In other news, Director Saedene K. Ota acquired 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.59 per share, for a total transaction of $49,662.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,771.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CPF opened at $26.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Central Pacific Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $12.80 and a 52 week high of $28.81. The firm has a market cap of $739.93 million, a PE ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.97.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.09. Central Pacific Financial had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 21.60%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Central Pacific Financial Corp. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Central Pacific Financial’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

Central Pacific Financial Company Profile

Central Pacific Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Central Pacific Bank. It operates through the following segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others. The Banking Operations segment includes construction and real estate development lending, commercial lending, residential mortgage lending and servicing, indirect auto lending, trust services, and retail brokerage services.

Featured Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF).

Receive News & Ratings for Central Pacific Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Pacific Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.