Millennium Management LLC Acquires 236,594 Shares of Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO)

Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) by 1,812.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 249,651 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 236,594 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Bionano Genomics worth $2,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BNGO. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Bionano Genomics by 102.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 287,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 145,549 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bionano Genomics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bionano Genomics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Bionano Genomics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bionano Genomics by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 21,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Bionano Genomics alerts:

BNGO stock opened at $5.69 on Friday. Bionano Genomics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.47 and a 1-year high of $15.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -22.76 and a beta of 1.93.

Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Bionano Genomics had a negative return on equity of 26.88% and a negative net margin of 388.00%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bionano Genomics, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BNGO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Bionano Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Bionano Genomics in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.90.

About Bionano Genomics

Bionano Genomics, Inc is a life sciences instrumentation company, which focuses on genome analysis space. The firm engages in the development and marketing of Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets and to streamline cytogenetics.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Bionano Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bionano Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.