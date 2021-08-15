IMARA (NASDAQ:IMRA) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IMARA (NASDAQ:IMRA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, "Imara Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat patients suffering from rare inherited genetic disorders of haemoglobin. The company's product pipeline consists of IMR-687, which are in clinical stage. Imara Inc. is based in Boston, Massachusetts."

Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of IMARA from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

IMRA stock opened at $4.52 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.82. IMARA has a 52-week low of $4.40 and a 52-week high of $36.00. The stock has a market cap of $118.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 3.69.

IMARA (NASDAQ:IMRA) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.03. On average, equities research analysts expect that IMARA will post -3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other IMARA news, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc acquired 1,666,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,996.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 39.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMRA. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in IMARA by 138.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in IMARA by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 82,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 21,168 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in IMARA by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 3,238 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of IMARA by 560.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 17,407 shares during the period. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IMARA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Institutional investors own 63.02% of the company’s stock.

About IMARA

IMARA Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients with rare genetic disorders of hemoglobin. It develops IMR-687, an oral, once-a-day therapeutic that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of sickle cell disease and Ã-thalassemia. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

