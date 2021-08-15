Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) EVP Michael P. Harris Sells 2,060 Shares

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) EVP Michael P. Harris sold 2,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.71, for a total value of $609,162.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,604,909.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of IT stock opened at $304.87 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $256.43. Gartner, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.86 and a 1-year high of $305.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.98, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.51. Gartner had a return on equity of 67.28% and a net margin of 13.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. Gartner’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Gartner declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 4th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to buy up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

IT has been the subject of a number of research reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Gartner in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Gartner from $234.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $266.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Gartner from $266.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Gartner from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Gartner in the second quarter valued at $35,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in Gartner by 47.6% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 186 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gartner in the first quarter valued at $34,000. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Gartner by 22.4% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 191 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gartner in the first quarter valued at $38,000. 83.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance.

