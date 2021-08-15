YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “YPF Sociedad Anonima is an international energy company, based on the integrated business of hydrocarbons, focalized in Latin America, with high standards of efficiency, profitability and responsibility. They have a dominant position in Argentina’s exploration, production, refining and marketing sectors, as well as a growing presence in petrochemicals. “
NYSE:YPF opened at $4.87 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a twelve month low of $2.98 and a twelve month high of $5.95.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in YPF. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Holistic Financial Partners acquired a new stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima during the second quarter valued at about $57,000.
YPF Sociedad Anónima Company Profile
YPF SA engages in the exploration, production, and distribution of oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Gas and Power, Downstream, Central Administration and Other. The Upstream segment sells petroleum and natural gas. The Gas and Power segment markets natural gas to third parties and downstream segment; and manages commercial and technical LNG Regasification Terminals in Bahia Blanca and Escobar.
