YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “YPF Sociedad Anonima is an international energy company, based on the integrated business of hydrocarbons, focalized in Latin America, with high standards of efficiency, profitability and responsibility. They have a dominant position in Argentina’s exploration, production, refining and marketing sectors, as well as a growing presence in petrochemicals. “

Get YPF Sociedad Anónima alerts:

NYSE:YPF opened at $4.87 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a twelve month low of $2.98 and a twelve month high of $5.95.

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. YPF Sociedad Anónima had a negative return on equity of 14.06% and a negative net margin of 13.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that YPF Sociedad Anónima will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in YPF. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Holistic Financial Partners acquired a new stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima during the second quarter valued at about $57,000.

YPF Sociedad Anónima Company Profile

YPF SA engages in the exploration, production, and distribution of oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Gas and Power, Downstream, Central Administration and Other. The Upstream segment sells petroleum and natural gas. The Gas and Power segment markets natural gas to third parties and downstream segment; and manages commercial and technical LNG Regasification Terminals in Bahia Blanca and Escobar.

Featured Article: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on YPF Sociedad Anónima (YPF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for YPF Sociedad Anónima Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YPF Sociedad Anónima and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.