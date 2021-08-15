Savaria (OTCMKTS:SISXF) Price Target Raised to C$25.00

Savaria (OTCMKTS:SISXF) had its price objective increased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Savaria from C$22.00 to C$23.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Desjardins upped their target price on shares of Savaria from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Savaria from C$24.00 to C$24.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Savaria from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.60.

Shares of SISXF stock opened at $16.72 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.28. Savaria has a 12 month low of $10.07 and a 12 month high of $17.04.

Savaria Corp. engages in the provision of accessibility solutions for the physically challenged individuals. Its products include home and commercial elevators; wheelchair lifts; stairlifts; and Others. It operates through the following segments: Accessibility, Patient Handling, and Adapted Vehicles.

