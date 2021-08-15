Millennium Management LLC Buys 14,092 Shares of Sierra Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA)

Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Sierra Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA) by 13.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 120,946 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,092 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.98% of Sierra Oncology worth $2,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Opaleye Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sierra Oncology by 100.5% in the first quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 151,139 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,604,000 after purchasing an additional 75,760 shares during the period. Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Sierra Oncology by 79.3% in the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,017,358 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,529,000 after purchasing an additional 450,000 shares during the period. Ikarian Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Sierra Oncology by 39.6% in the first quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 445,188 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,671,000 after purchasing an additional 126,298 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Sierra Oncology by 31.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,689 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 4,242 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Sierra Oncology by 0.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 107,474 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.47% of the company’s stock.

Sierra Oncology stock opened at $19.80 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.95. Sierra Oncology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.02 and a 12-month high of $23.85. The company has a market capitalization of $248.71 million, a PE ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 1.02.

Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.62) by ($0.05). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sierra Oncology, Inc. will post -6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Sierra Oncology in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sierra Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

In other news, CEO Stephen George Dilly purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.83 per share, with a total value of $89,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,150. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 44.10% of the company’s stock.

Sierra Oncology, Inc researches, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of patients with hematology and oncology needs. Its lead drug candidate, momelotinib, is a selective and orally-bioavailable JAK1, JAK2, and ACVR1 inhibitor that has two completed Phase 3 trials for the treatment of myelofibrosis.

