IFP Advisors Inc Has $382,000 Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

IFP Advisors Inc cut its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 15.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,048 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 159 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 81.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 6,383 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.95, for a total value of $2,489,050.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 265,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,630,382.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.13, for a total value of $529,695.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 56,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,964,910.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,569 shares of company stock valued at $13,721,751. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PANW opened at $374.04 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $219.34 and a 12-month high of $406.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $381.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The firm has a market cap of $36.43 billion, a PE ratio of -82.03 and a beta of 1.39.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The network technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.10. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 10.65% and a negative net margin of 11.00%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PANW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Cowen initiated coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $386.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $317.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $411.59.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

