IFP Advisors Inc Buys 546 Shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,661 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in NIO were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of NIO by 22.7% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 15,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in NIO during the second quarter valued at $351,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in NIO by 36.8% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after buying an additional 6,241 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in NIO during the second quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in NIO during the second quarter valued at $1,065,000. 28.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NIO shares. HSBC raised NIO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. CLSA started coverage on NIO in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. BOCOM International started coverage on NIO in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of NIO in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on NIO from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. NIO has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.70.

NIO opened at $41.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.65 and a beta of 2.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.06. Nio Inc – has a 12 month low of $12.54 and a 12 month high of $66.99.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.12. NIO had a negative return on equity of 61.18% and a negative net margin of 38.46%. Analysts expect that Nio Inc – will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

About NIO

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

