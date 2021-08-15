DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Shares Purchased by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) by 26.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,427 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DKS. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 32.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,431,090 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $52,679,000 after purchasing an additional 350,515 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,891,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,100 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Cohen Klingenstein LLC acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

DKS stock opened at $109.02 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.89. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.38 and a 12 month high of $110.71. The stock has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.56.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $2.75. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 46.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.21) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 8.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.363 dividend. This is a boost from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is currently 23.69%.

In other news, Director William J. Colombo sold 96,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.08, for a total transaction of $9,615,686.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 161,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,165,321.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 32,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.01, for a total transaction of $3,225,943.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 275,653 shares in the company, valued at $27,292,403.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 133,083 shares of company stock worth $13,279,309 over the last three months. 30.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on DKS shares. Argus boosted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.43.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

