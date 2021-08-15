IFP Advisors Inc Sells 1,028 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

IFP Advisors Inc reduced its stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) by 6.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,028 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $421,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Founders Fund Ill Management LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $515,195,000. Founders Fund II Management LLC raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 51,508.5% during the first quarter. Founders Fund II Management LLC now owns 21,302,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,134,000 after acquiring an additional 21,261,171 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 1,314.6% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 18,632,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,950,000 after acquiring an additional 17,315,349 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 114.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,413,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,100,000 after acquiring an additional 6,632,400 shares during the period. Finally, Primavera Capital Management Ltd raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 69,431.5% during the first quarter. Primavera Capital Management Ltd now owns 8,787,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,658,000 after acquiring an additional 8,774,747 shares during the period. 15.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.27, for a total transaction of $14,222,267.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,070,887 shares in the company, valued at $157,468,653.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,782,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,430,232. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,047,688 shares of company stock valued at $186,042,777. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on PLTR. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Palantir Technologies from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research raised their price target on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Palantir Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.11.

PLTR opened at $24.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.05. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.90 and a 12 month high of $45.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.69.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. Analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Further Reading: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.