Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Friday, July 30th. HSBC reissued a hold rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Volkswagen from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Volkswagen currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $46.50.

Shares of Volkswagen stock opened at $36.47 on Wednesday. Volkswagen has a 12-month low of $15.40 and a 12-month high of $48.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.16.

Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $81.07 billion during the quarter. Volkswagen had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 13.74%. On average, analysts expect that Volkswagen will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.09%. This is an increase from Volkswagen’s previous annual dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. Volkswagen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.69%.

Volkswagen AG engages in the production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. The firm also develops vehicles and components for the brands of the group. It operates through following segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment covers the development of vehicles and engines; production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles; and the corresponding genuine parts business.

